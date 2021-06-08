MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 10,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 552,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.61.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

