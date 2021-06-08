Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $4.25 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $308.73 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00012986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00262856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00231247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.01187641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,740.60 or 0.99971193 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,595,120 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

