MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 271.8% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $332,743.49 and approximately $275.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000761 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.