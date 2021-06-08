Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Moderna reported sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,787.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $17.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $20.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna stock opened at $219.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,413,868 shares in the company, valued at $854,583,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,164,235 shares of company stock valued at $284,298,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

