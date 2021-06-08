Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,395 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of U.S. Concrete at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $398,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

