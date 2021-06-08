Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quanterix by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,393. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

QTRX stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.