Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 383,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

DX opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $616.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

