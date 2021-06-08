Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.95. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

