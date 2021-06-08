Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.16. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

