Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

