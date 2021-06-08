Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 534,976 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 72.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,976 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $896.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.56. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

