Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

GNTY stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

