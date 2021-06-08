MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB stock opened at $315.87 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.60.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

