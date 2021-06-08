MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $314.50 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

