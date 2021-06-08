MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Shares of MDB opened at $314.50 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

