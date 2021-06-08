Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.47 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 95,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.