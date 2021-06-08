Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.47 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 95,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

