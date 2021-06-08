MoonSwap (MOON) Achieves Market Cap of $10.46 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $7,674.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00480841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,869,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,849,367 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.