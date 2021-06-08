Morgan Stanley Lowers The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $85.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.31.

NYSE PGR opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

