MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

MOR opened at $21.64 on Monday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $3,064,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

