Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,255. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

