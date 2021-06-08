Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for approximately 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.64. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.57 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,679. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

