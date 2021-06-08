Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $144.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.