Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,561,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,482 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

PTCT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

