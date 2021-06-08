Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

