Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

