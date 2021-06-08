Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99,258 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 4.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $102,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $3,858,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 18.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.48. 135,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491,948. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $308.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

