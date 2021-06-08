Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in HealthEquity by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 649.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

