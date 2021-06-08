Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,390 shares of company stock worth $6,207,755 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

