Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.73.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $68,415.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,535,031.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,574 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,219 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.