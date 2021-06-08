National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $100.76. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $99.96, with a volume of 13,875 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65. The company has a market cap of $703.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 80.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 599.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

