National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $100.76. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $99.96, with a volume of 13,875 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65. The company has a market cap of $703.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%.
About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
