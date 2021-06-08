Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Stock Position Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Neenah worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Neenah by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after buying an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 92.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NP stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

