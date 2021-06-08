Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

