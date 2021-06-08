Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $244,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 731.4% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 343,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.