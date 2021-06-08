Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $281,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,641 shares of company stock worth $71,121,680. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $342.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $198.66 and a one year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

