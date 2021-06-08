Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $102,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.