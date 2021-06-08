Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $273,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

AXTA opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

