Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

