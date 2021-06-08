NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

NeoGames stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,767. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 184.56. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

