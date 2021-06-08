NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.06

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 7730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

