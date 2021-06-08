Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman Acquires 40,000 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $428.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.