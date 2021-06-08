Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman Acquires 40,000 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $428.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.