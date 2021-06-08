NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 108,887 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in NetApp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. 18,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $81.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

