NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $86,124.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,869.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock worth $2,971,904. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTGR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

