NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

NRBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $69.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

