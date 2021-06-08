Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $366.82 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00244172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00221007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01245757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,033.50 or 1.00300963 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 365,022,838 coins and its circulating supply is 365,022,274 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

