New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.27% of New Residential Investment worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

