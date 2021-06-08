New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baidu were worth $100,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.