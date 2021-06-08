New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $81.15 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $81,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

