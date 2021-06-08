New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $87.27 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.25% of Glaukos worth $87,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE:GKOS opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.