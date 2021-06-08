New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $90.98 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $90,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $231.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.00. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

