New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,111 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,111 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.56% of Molina Healthcare worth $77,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH stock opened at $245.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.